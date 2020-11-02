Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives a glimpse of her birthday celebration with Aaradhya; Thanks fans for their wishes

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her birthday with loved ones on Sunday. She has given a sneak peek into the same on social media.

celebrated her 47th birthday on this Sunday, i.e., November 1, 2020. The stunning diva has been showered with wishes from all over the country. Her fans, loved ones, and other members of the film fraternity have sent their heartfelt wishes on social media. A few hours back, Aish’s husband Abhishek Bachchan also shared a picture with her and wished her on the special occasion. And now, the actress herself has posted something on social media.

Yes, you heard it right. Aishwarya has now given a sneak peek into her mini birthday celebration on Instagram. She has also shared two adorable pictures with her daughter Aaradhya while holding on to her. The Jazbaa star looks ethereal in a white outfit while the little one dons a pretty floral frock. Apart from that, she has thanked everyone for their wishes. The caption reads, “THE ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE, Aaradhya my ANGEL... I LOVE YOU ETERNALLY, INFINITELY and UNCONDITIONALLY THANK YOU forever and beyond And Thank you to Alllllll my well-wishers for ALL your Love, blessings and BEST WISHES today and everyday GOD BLESS ALWAYS.”

Check out the post below:

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will collaborate with Mani Ratnam for the much-awaited movie Ponniyin Selvan. She has also been reportedly roped in for Binodini Dasi’s biopic that has been helmed by Pradeep Sarkar. He told Pinkvilla earlier that the former Miss World has given a nod to the project. He has reportedly also begun working on the script.

Credits :Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

