Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations with her daughter Aaradhya; PICS

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan treated her fan to an adorable picture of herself and her daughter Aaradhya from their Christmas celebrations late on the night of December 25. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya’s little munchkin looked super cute in the glimpse shared by the actress.

The photograph appears to be from the Bachchans' Christmas festivities. In the latest picture, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya can be seen standing close to each other while posing for the camera. The mother-daughter duo stood in front of a well-decorated Christmas tree. Aishwarya and Aaradhya switched their festive mode on and hopped into red attires. Needless to say, they looked absolutely adorable. Sharing the photo, the actress wished her fans peace and good health. She wrote, “Here’s wishing you all a Merry Christmas. much Love, Peace, Good Health and Happiness. God Bless.” She accompanied her caption with several Christmas emojis. As soon as the blue-eyed beauty dropped the post, her fans bombarded the comment section with love. One of the social media users wrote, “Merry Christmas ma’am”, another one said, “You both have a pretty smile.”

Take a look:

Time and again, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has proven to be a doting mother to daughter Aaradhya. Last month, on her daughter’s birthday, Aishwarya shared a beautiful note on her social media handle and wrote, “My Angel Aaradhya’s 10. You are the reason I breathe my Darling Aaradhya. YOU ARE MY LIFE… MY SOUL… I LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY”.

Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made headlines after she was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Panama Papers leak case. The actress appeared at the Jam Nagar office of ED located in New Delhi last week.