Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives a glimpse of the picture sketched by Aaradhya as a tribute to frontline workers

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya has recently sketched a picture which is a tribute to all the frontline workers. Check it out.

The Coronavirus pandemic has adversely hit every country in the world and it seems like no one is able to get themselves free from the unprecedented situation caused by the same. Moreover, the indefinite lockdown imposed across India has its own set of problems. In the midst of all this, a few sections of people have been working really hard to ensure the safety of others and selflessly doing their duties. These include health professionals, doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, etc.

Of late, has shared a picture on her Instagram handle that has been sketched by her daughter Aaradhya. This picture happens to be a tribute to all the frontline heros who have been putting their lives at risk just to ensure that other people live peacefully within the confines of their homes. Aaradhya has drawn folded hands positioned as ‘namaste’ which also includes the words ‘Thank You.’ She has further added the message ‘Stay safe’ and ‘stay home.’

Check out the picture below:

Talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the actress recently took part in an online concert that has been organized by a well-known organization. She talked to a well-known physician about the entire matter and regarding the kind of progress that has been made on the same. On the professional front, Aishwarya will be next seen in Ponniyin Selvan. The historical drama has been co-produced and directed by Mani Ratnam. For the unversed, it will be reportedly made into a two-part movie.

