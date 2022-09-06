Aishwarya Rai Bachchan goes incognito in all-black; Heads to Chennai for Ponniyin Selvan trailer launch; PICS

Mani Ratnam’s period Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, and has become the talk of the town thanks to its star-studded cast which includes Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj among others. It is set to be released in two parts, and the first instalment Ponniyin Selvan: I or PS- I will release in theatres on September 30. The film’s teaser had left fans super excited, and now, the audio and trailer launch of the movie is all set to take place in Chennai today. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is headed to Chennai to attend the launch, and was recently spotted in an all-black look as she jetted off to Chennai.

The trailer and music launch of Ponniyin Selvan will be held this evening at The Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she headed to Chennai for the event. The actress opted for a casual, laid-back look and was seen in a black zipper jacket paired with black leggings. She accessorized her look with a black handbag and black shoes, and her face was completely hidden owing to the sunglasses, face mask and he black cap.

The actress was seen getting out of her car and heading inside the airport; take a look at the pictures below.

Meanwhile, two icons of the Indian cinema, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are the chief guests at the event and will grace the audio and trailer launch event of Ponniyin Selvan at Chennai today. Apart from the cast, a lot of celebrities from the Tamil film industry are also expected to be present at the launch event.

Helmed by Mani Ratnam. Ponniyin Selvan his bankrolled by the filmmaker and Allirajah Subaskaran under the banners of Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. The film is slated to release in theatres on September 30 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

