Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has said ‘Yes’ to Binodini Dasi’s biopic post first narration REVEALS Pradeep Sarkar

A biopic that has been the talk of the town is based on the life of a courtesan-turned-actor Binodini Dasi aka Noti Binodini. Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar had been looking for his lead in the biopic based on the life of famous courtesan-turned-actor and it seems his search has ended with . A few days back, reports came in that the gorgeous actress has liked the project and will team up with the filmmaker for the biopic based on the life of Binodini Dasi.

Now, in an interview with Bombay Times, Pradeep confirmed that Aishwarya liked the script in the first narration and had given a nod to the film. Pradeep said, “Aishwarya was always on my mind for the biopic. I did reach out to her a few months ago. In the first narration itself, she liked the story and has said ‘yes’ to the project.” While reports came in that and Vidya Balan were approached for the same, the filmmaker mentioned that Aishwarya was on his mind for the film.

Pradeep even mentioned that he has spoken to Aishwarya about the project and is sure that she will sign the dotted line soon on the project. He said, “I seriously think that she will.” The filmmaker also threw light on the project and mentioned that Binodini Dasi was one of the first people in Kolkata to have aspired to be a producer. He mentioned that there is little stuff to read on the 19th century actress and that she went through various ups and downs in her life. He said, “What all she had to do to achieve her goal makes an interesting story. She faced a lot of ups and downs. People, who were close to her, took her for a ride. Usne bohot saare dhokhe khaaye hai. It’s a wonderful tale and I hope things fall into place.”

Meanwhile, as per a report producer Vasant Thakur has got the rights of the film and Aishwarya loved the script post first narration with Pradeep. On the work front, as of now, Aishwarya is busy with Mani Ratnam’s film based on the novel, Ponniyin Selvan. She will be seen playing the antagonist in the same. Apart from this, Aishwarya’s last film in Bollywood was Fanney Khan in 2018 with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She even voiced over Angelina Jolie’s character in the Hindi version of Maleficent 2.

