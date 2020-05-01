Aishwarya Rai Bachchan heartbroken over Rishi Kapoor's demise; Says 'There will never be another'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has penned a heartfelt note for late Rishi Kapoor. The actress reveals how heartbroken she is after getting to know about his sudden demise.

Veteran actor ’s sudden demise has left everyone bereaved. This has come as a huge shock for the nation as just a day earlier, another Bollywood gem Irrfan Khan passed away after succumbing to colon infection. Members of the film fraternity and the entire entertainment industry have offered their condolences to the family members of the late actor. The latest celeb to do so is who is left heartbroken after the sudden demise of the veteran star.

The actress has now penned down a heartfelt note for late Rishi Kapoor. Here’s what she writes, “So much love for you...and from you my dearest Chintu uncle...ALWAYS... so heartbroken...May your Soul Rest in Peace God Bless. There will never be another... just TOO SPECIAL.. and the memories... Precious... Miss you and Love you Forever...” The actress has also shared two throwback pictures with Rishi Ji and his wife that shall be cherished forever by her.

Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s post below:

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had gone to New York for receiving treatment. He returned to India after almost one and a half years with wife Neetu Kapoor much to the rejoice of his fans, well-wishers, and loved ones. The legendary star was also supposed to begin the shoot for some projects. However, as luck would have it, Rishi Ji is not with us anymore. However, needless to say, the world will always remember him and cherish the fond memories through his evergreen movies.

