Aishwarya Rai Bachchan holds Aaradhya close as they return to Mumbai post Ponniyin Selvan 2 promotions-WATCH

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2. The actress has been promoting the movie in full swing, and just yesterday, she jetted off to Hyderabad for the promotions of Pooniyin Selvan 2. Aishwarya was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya, and the mother-daughter duo were seen walking hand-in-hand as they arrived at the airport. Now, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have returned to Mumbai, and the actress was seen holding Aaradhya close as they made their way to the car.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya return to Mumbai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were spotted by the paparazzi as they returned from Hyderabad to Mumbai. Aishwarya waved and smiled at the paparazzi as she walked out of the gate, holding Aaradhya’s arm. Aaradhya was also seen politely smiling at the paps as she walked next to her mother. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen wearing an oversized black hooded zipper, along with black leggings. She teamed the casual look with white sneakers and a dark brown handbag. Meanwhile, Aaradhya was seen in a pink sweatshirt with blue denims.

One netizen commented, “Weren’t they wearing same clothes when they left mumbai?” while another one replied, “Yes I noticed the same thing!” Another Instagram user wrote, “Aradhaya is so sweet n simple....i wish she stays like this and doesn't change.” Check out the video below.

Yesterday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya, Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi were spotted arriving for Ponniyin Selvan 2 promotions in Hyderabad. The star-studded cast of Ponniyin Selvan 1 will return in the second part as well. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a double role in Mani Ratnam’s two-part period film, and she plays the role of Nandini and Oomai Rani in the film. Ponniyin Selvan 2 is slated to release on April 28th.

