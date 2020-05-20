Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hugging Madhuri Dixit in a throwback PHOTO is the most delightful sight

Check out an amazing throwback picture in which one can see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan adorably hugging Madhuri Dixit Nene at an event. The two ladies look gorgeous in the picture.

and Nene, the two eternal beauties from Bollywood still continue to enjoy a massive fan following all over the country for the obvious reasons. The two of them have acted in multiple hit moves and continue to be an instrumental part of the industry even now. Be it their ageless beauty and fashion sense or be it acting prowess in movies, Aishwarya and Madhuri are storehouses of talent and multiple instances prove the same.

While speaking of this, we have come across a throwback picture of the two Bollywood divas which is a delightful sight! As we can see in the picture, Aishwarya can be seen adorably hugging Madhuri at what appears to be some event. Madhuri Dixit looks stunning as she is seen clad in a black and brown boat neck gown. She teams it up with matching accessories including a golden bracelet. Her dewy makeup and red lipstick further enhance the entire look.

Check out the throwback picture below:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also looks entrancing in an embellished golden gown with full sleeves. She also opts for red lip color and lets her hair down. On the professional front, she will be next seen in the Tamil movie titled Ponniyin Selvan which has been helmed by noted filmmaker Maniratnam. On the other hand, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the movie Kalank co-starring Sanjay Dutt, , Aditya Roy Kapur, , and in the lead roles. She is yet to announce her new project.

(ALSO READ: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared the frame with Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit & Sushant Singh Rajput; See Pic)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×