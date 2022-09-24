Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a perfect vision as she dons an embellished red salwar suit in new PICS
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan: I.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most popular actors in B’Town. After more than two decades in the entertainment industry, she continues to mesmerize the audience with her magnetic persona. The actress likes to keep it active on social media, where she often treats fans and followers to glimpses of her personal and professional lives. Speaking of which, a couple of hours back, Aishwarya took to her Instagram space yet again and shared new pictures as she dazzled in gorgeous ethnic wear. Check out the photos.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan serves looks in ethnic wear
Some time back, Aishwarya took to the photo-and-video sharing application and posted a couple of new pictures. In the photos, she can be seen looking absolutely regal, as she donned a heavily-embellished red salwar suit with golden embroidery work. The actress left her beautiful tresses open with a middle parting and accessorized her look with statement earrings and a necklace. She sported glamourous makeup and wrapped it up with a pair of pretty heels.
Take a look:
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s work front
Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya is set to be back on the silver screen with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I, which is scheduled for a release in theatres on September 30. It is the first of two cinematic parts based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan. Talking about it, she said that she has finished filming for both parts of the film. It also stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others. Recently, the trailer of the first film based on the Chola dynasty was released and it has left Aishwarya’s millions of fans excited to watch her as Rajkumari Nandini in the historical drama.
