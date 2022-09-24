Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a perfect vision as she dons an embellished red salwar suit in new PICS

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most popular actors in B’Town. After more than two decades in the entertainment industry, she continues to mesmerize the audience with her magnetic persona. The actress likes to keep it active on social media, where she often treats fans and followers to glimpses of her personal and professional lives. Speaking of which, a couple of hours back, Aishwarya took to her Instagram space yet again and shared new pictures as she dazzled in gorgeous ethnic wear. Check out the photos. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan serves looks in ethnic wear

Some time back, Aishwarya took to the photo-and-video sharing application and posted a couple of new pictures. In the photos, she can be seen looking absolutely regal, as she donned a heavily-embellished red salwar suit with golden embroidery work. The actress left her beautiful tresses open with a middle parting and accessorized her look with statement earrings and a necklace. She sported glamourous makeup and wrapped it up with a pair of pretty heels. Take a look: