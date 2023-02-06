Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is royalty in white, Abhishek Bachchan flaunts his tie & dye hoodie at airport; WATCH

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the power couples of Bollywood. They always make heads turn with their presence and their fashion game. They sure know how to keep it simple yet stylish and royal whenever they step out. Today, the husband-wife duo were spotted at Mumbai’s private airport and we have to admit that they looked nothing less than royalty. Even today, we bet you would find it difficult to take your eyes off the actress while her hubby compliments her. Scroll down to check out their video of arriving in style at the airport. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan spotted at Mumbai airport today

In the video shared by the popular paparazzi page Viral Bhayani, we can see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan arriving in Mumbai. They were snapped at Mumbai’s private airport in Kalina. In the video, we can see Aishwarya looking stunning in a white kurta which she paired with black leggings. She tied her hair in a bun and wore black sunglasses. Abhishek on the other hand wore a tie & dye pattern hoodie that he paired with white tracks. The couple had their staff and car waiting for them and the moment they came out, they sat in their cars and left. Check out the video of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s sweet birthday post for hubby Abhishek Bachchan Taking to her Instagram handle, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a heart-warming picture of her better half, Abhishek and penned a sweet note on her 47th birthday. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote ‘Birthday love… today and forever, Baby.’ As soon as she shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis. Well, there is no doubt that the duo always give us major couple goals and fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love on them.

About Abhishek’s work Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the second season of crime-thriller Breathe: Into The Shadows as well as slice-of-life social drama Dasvi starring Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. He will be next seen in R Balki's Ghoomer. It also stars Saiyami Kher in the lead role.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan gets the sweetest birthday wish from wifey Aishwarya Rai Bachchan