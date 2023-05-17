Aishwarya Rai Bachchan jets off to Cannes with daughter Aaradhya, gets clicked at Mumbai airport; See PICS

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the celebrated Bollywood diva is set to make an appearance at the highly prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023, very soon. As always, Aishwarya's fans across the globe and fashion enthusiasts are now eagerly waiting for the former Miss World's stunning red carpet looks to come out. Just like the previous years, the celebrated film star's beautiful daughter Aaradhya Bachchan has accompanied her to the Cannes Film Festival, this year as well. The mother-daughter duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport during the wee hours of Wednesday, as they jetted off to Cannes.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya's casual yet chic airport looks

The Ponniyin Selvan actress kept it casual and chic for her airport look this time, in a black oversized long coat, with silver floral prints. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan paired it up with a matching black top and a pair of trousers. She completed her look with her signature free hairdo, red-lips makeup look, a massive black handbag, and a pair of printed sneakers. Upon her arrival at the airport, Aishwarya was seen interacting with her fans and posing with them for selfies.

Aaradhya Bachchan, on the other hand, opted for a denim jacket and a pair of matching trousers, which she paired with a baby pink t-shirt. The star kid completed her look with her signature free hairdo with bangs, a backpack, and a pair of pink sneakers.

Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachhcan's airport pictures and video, below:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's work front

The renowned actress is currently on a high with the exceptional reviews she received for her performance in Ponniyin Selvan 2, the recently released second installment of Mani Ratnam's historical drama franchise. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan delivered the finest performance of her acting career as the revenge-driven Nandini, the young queen of Pazhuvoor who is determined to destroy the Chola dynasty.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Abhishek Bachchan not 'let Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sign more films'? Actor has a befitting reply