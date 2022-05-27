Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan pose with Preity Zinta at Karan Johar's party; PIC

Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash has been all over the headlines. On Wednesday, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker hosted a grand party on the special occasion at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. At the celebrations, we also witnessed many celebrities gracing the red carpet of the party. From Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Neetu Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and many others were seen at the bash.

Ever since social media is filled with pictures and videos from KJo's 50th birthday bash and now, Preity Zinta, who was among the many Bollywood actors who made it to Karan Johar's star-studded birthday, had flown from the US along with her husband Gene Goodenough. The Koi Mil Gaya actress has also been sharing many pictures from the party. Speaking of which, earlier today, she shared a stunning photo with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Saif Ali Khan. They were also seen striking a pose for the camera. Sharing it, Preity captioned it: "Never a dull moment with these hotties."

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who was also a part of Karan's party, shared a selfie with Kareena, Aishwarya, and Madhuri Dixit. He wrote: "The most beautiful women @kareenakapoorkhan @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb @madhuridixitnene #love #friendsforever @karanjohar birthday Spectacle."

Preity also shared a photo with her husband from the red carpet of Karan's birthday and wrote: "All dressed up for KJO's 50th which was definitely the party of the year." Further, the actress also added the hashtags #aboutlastnight, #bling to her post.

For the starry event, KJo donned a shimmery green jacket with a white shirt and black pants. On Thursday, he also expressed his gratitude to fans and loved ones for their love and blessings. On his birthday, Karan also announced his next directorial which happens to be an action film.

