Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Karisma Kapoor dancing their hearts out in a throwback VIDEO is a delightful sight

We have come across a throwback video in which the B-town divas Karisma Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone are seen dancing their hearts out at an event. Check it out.

Bollywood divas are known to steal the limelight at every event and occasion in which they make a grand appearance. Yes, that’s right and multiple instances prove the same. We can take the example of ’s wedding here where all the B-town divas came under one roof and grooved to peppy numbers thereby grabbing attention. Of late, we have come across a throwback video in which , Karisma Kapoor, and are seen dancing their hearts out.

The video starts off with Aishwarya dancing like a pro to the beats of the popular song ‘Taare Gin Gin’ with a few others. Deepika Padukone is also seen dancing nearby and looks stunning in an all-red gown. We can’t help but notice and Abhishek Bachchan grooving nearby the two divas. One of the best and adorable moments is when Deepika and Aishwarya give each other a hug post which they are joined by Karisma Kapoor for yet another round of dance!

Check out the unseen throwback video below:

Apart from them, one can notice a few other people at the event including ‘Taare Gin Gin’ singer Sukhbir and Abhishek and Aishwarya’s daughter . All of them are seen in a quite ecstatic mood as they groove to the beats of the peppy number. However, needless to say, how Karisma, Aishwarya, and Deepika danced their hearts out at the event is surely a delight to watch in this unmissable throwback video.

