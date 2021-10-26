Aishwarya Rai Bachchan keeps Aaradhya close in THIS picture perfect moment with Abhishek Bachchan

It was in the first half of October 2021, when power couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan jetted off to Paris along with daughter Aaradhya. Photos of their outing created a massive buzz online leaving fans enticed. Now, a new picture of the trio has made its way on social. The location of the couple isn’t confirmed, but by the looks of it, the Bachchan family appears to be somewhere in the middle-east while the picture was captured.

In the picture, the Bachchan trio can be seen striking a stunning pose along with a fan. While Aishwarya has donned a chic classic look in a black ensemble paired with a quirky jacket. On the other hand, husband Abhishek has kept in casual in a while printed hoodie. Keeping COVID-19 norms in mind, the entire family is masked up to protect themselves from the contagious viral. Check out the photo below:

This comes just weeks after Aishwarya attended a professional event in Dubai. Makeup artist Aditya Sharma took to his Instagram space to share stunning pictures of Aishwarya Rai from the event. In the photos, she can be seen dazzling in gorgeous black indo-western attire. The diva’s ensemble featured intricate work along the borders. While a matching belt around her waist added a modern tadka to her ethnic look. Take a look:

In terms of work, Abhishek was last seen in the financial thriller, The Big Bull, based on the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who was involved in a gigantic scam for a decade. He will next feature in Diya Annapurna Ghosh directed Bob Biswas and Tushar Jalota’s Dasvi. Speaking of Aishwarya, she will return to the silver screen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. The movie will tentatively release in 2022.

