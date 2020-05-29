Aishwarya Rai Bachchan knows how to pose with style and her throwback PHOTO with a fan is proof

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan knows how to pose with style and perfection and her throwback picture with a fan is proof. Check out the picture.

always hogs the limelight for one reason or the other and is still considered one of the most sought after Bollywood celebs. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress has been ruling the hearts of millions of fans and continues to do so even now. The former Miss World initially made her debut in the entertainment industry with the Tamil movie Iruvar that was helmed by Mani Ratnam. And that was just the beginning of her wonderful journey.

The actress has, in fact, proved her mettle not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood and the South film industry. It won’t be wrong to call her a global icon who now serves as an inspiration for numerous other aspiring and young actresses. Aishwarya is also known for her impeccable style sense and fashion choices apart from her performances in movies. The Jazbaa actress always steals the limelight whenever she steps out at any public event or occasion.

While speaking of this, we have come across a rare throwback picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in which she is seen posing with one of her fans. The actress is seen wearing a black outfit teamed up with a multi-colored jacket as one can see in the picture and needless to say, she looks stunning in the same. She also flaunts a pretty pink lip color that perfectly matches her entire outfit. Aish, as she is fondly called by her fans, also dons a pair of cool framed shades. The actress never fails fans when it comes to interacting or clicking selfies with them and this picture is proof of the same.

Meanwhile, check out the throwback picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her fan below:

As mentioned above, the Bollywood starlet is known for her unique fashion choices. We cannot help but mention the fact that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s red carpet appearances are awaited by everyone. She has graced multiple mega events including the Cannes Film Festival. The actress attended the mega event last year and walked down the red carpet with none other than her daughter Aaradhya herself. The mother-daughter duo looked stunning together when they stepped out twinning in yellow outfits.

On the personal front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 and the two of them have been an inevitable part of each other’s lives since then. They also became the doting parents of in 2011. The three of them are the epitome of a perfect family and there is no doubt about this fact. They make frequent public appearances together and grab the attention of the paparazzi and onlookers.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have appeared together in many movies that include Raavan, Guru, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, etc. Well, ardent fans surely want to see them together in a movie again. For the record, the power couple had given a nod to new project titled Gulab Jamun. However, they opted out of the project later on much to everyone’s disappointment. However, we are still hoping to get some good news in this regard from the couple.

Talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s career, she continues to be an instrumental part of the Bollywood film industry. She was last seen in the movie Fanney Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The actress plays the role of singer named Baby Singh in the movie. After taking a hiatus of one year, Aishwarya will finally be seen on the big screen again with the movie Ponniyin Selvan that has been helmed by Mani Ratnam. The actress-director duo has earlier worked together in many movies most of which have been termed hits. And now, the same has been expected from Ponniyin Selvan too which is an official remake of the fictional novel of the same name authored by Kalki Krishnamurthy. It also features Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Aditi Rao Hydari and others in the lead roles. Talking about Abhishek Bachchan, he was last seen in the 2018 movie Manmarziyaan co-starring Vicky Kaushal and . The actor has currently three movies lined up namely The Big Bull, Ludo and Bob Biswas.

