Aishwarya Rai Bachchan leaves ED office after 5 hours of questioning in Panama Papers leak case; PICS

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hit the headlines today as she was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi to appear before them in the Panama Papers leak case. The actress reached the ED office in Jam Nagar in New Delhi on Monday in the afternoon. Now, after 6 hours of questioning, Aishwarya was snapped leaving the ED office. As per a report, Aishwarya arrived at the ED office on Monday for a probe regarding the alleged forex violations as per the Panama Papers.

The Fanney Khan actress, whose name came up in the matter, had reportedly submitted all the documents in connection with the alleged forex violations related to the Panama Papers. After questioning for almost 5 hours, Aishwarya was snapped leaving from the ED office premise on Monday evening. Reportedly, Aishwarya was summoned earlier as well in the same matter. However, she had twice asked for more time from ED in the case. The actress can be seen being escorted by security in the photos. The media could be seen waiting for the actress outside the ED office.

As per an NDTV report, ED began investigating the Panama Papers case back in 2017. NDTV report citing sources claimed that Aishwarya had gone ahead to submit foreign payment received records for the last 15 years. It remains to be seen if Aishwarya has been summoned again in the matter or not as of now.

The Panama Papers case involved allegations of setting up offshore accounts or shell companies to avoid taxes on World's rich and powerful. Reportedly, a number of Indians were said to be a part of the papers.

