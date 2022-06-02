Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks ethereal in white as she attends an event in the city; PICS

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is surely one of the most beautiful and talented actresses of her time. It is always a delight and a visual treat for her fans to watch her on the silver screen. The actress has established herself as one of the most popular and influential celebrities in India through her successful acting career. Recently, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress wooed everyone with her jaw-dropping appearances at the 75th edition of the Cannes 2022 Film Festival.

Making heads turn yet again, Aishwarya attended an event in Mumbai and looked like a goddess in white. In the photos, one can see the actress' makeup was on point as she donned her classic winged eyeliner. She left her hair open, kept her makeup subtle, and added a bold red lipstick that elevated her look. The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress also posed for the camera and waved.

Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's PICS:

Meanwhile, recently, Aishwarya and her husband-actor Abhishek Bachchan made a grand appearance at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash, which was hosted at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The couple also looked absolutely regal in their stunning attires.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Atul Manjrekar's 2018 comedy-drama Fanney Khan which also featured Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead. It was the remake of the 2000 Belgian film Everybody's Famous! Next, Aishwarya will be seen in Mani Ratnam's Tamil period drama Ponniyin Selvan. It stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, and Ashwin Kakumanu. It is scheduled to release on 30 September 2022.

