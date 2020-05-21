Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks gorgeous as she flaunts her red hair with confidence in a rare throwback PHOTO

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks gorgeous as she flaunts her red hair in a rare throwback photo that we have come across on Instagram. Check it out.

serves as an inspiration for numerous other aspiring actors in current times. The former Miss World began her journey in the film industry back in 1997 and the rest is history! The gorgeous beauty has been ruling the hearts of millions for almost two decades and continues to do so even now. Interestingly, Aish, as she is fondly called by her fans has acted not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood and the South film industry.

Apart from being a talented actress, Aishwarya is also known for her utter beauty, dancing skills, and impeccable fashion choices that steal hearts. The Jazbaa actress enjoys a massive fan following all over the world and her name is currently taken among many other global icons too. The stunning diva who is currently in her forties can make anyone go weak on their knees even now with her grace and suave personality. There’s no doubt that she is aging like fine wine!

While scrolling through feeds on Instagram, we have recently come across a rare throwback picture of the actress in which she can be seen posing with two of her fans for a selfie. As we can see, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks amazing in this picture as she is seen wearing a white shirt teamed up with a matching black blazer. To add to it, she also flaunts her red hair that further makes her look endearing. The actress looks all glowy and beautiful as she opts for a highlighted makeup look and chooses red lip color. We cannot help but notice the beaming smile that she flashes in the picture which is sure to send her fans into a frenzy. What is your opinion about this look of the Guru actress? Do let us know in the comments section.

Check out the throwback picture below:

Well, one thing is for sure that Aishwarya never fails to impress us with her unique style sense and multiple instances prove the same. Her red carpet appearances at various events are awaited every year. We cannot move forward without having mentioned her graceful and stylish appearance at the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival last year. She was accompanied by none other than the little munchkin herself and needless to say, the mother-daughter duo grabbed everyone’s attention at the grand event.

Take a look at their picture below:

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will collaborate with noted filmmaker Mani Ratnam for the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan. She has earlier worked with him in many other movies most of which have been declared hits. Talking about the current project, it happens to be a historical drama which is an official adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s fictional novel of the same name. Apart from Rai, the movie also features Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aishwarya Lekhsmi, and others in the lead roles. More details are awaited about this movie which is slated to release next year.

Aishwarya took a hiatus of one year before taking up Ponniyin Selvan. She was last seen in the movie Fanney Khan that was released back in 2018. It also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The movie features Aishwarya as a well-known singer Baby Singh. The audience loved her performance in Fanney Khan. On the personal front, the stunning beauty is married to Abhishek Bachchan and the two of them are one of the most popular couples in the Bollywood film industry. They welcomed little Aaradhya into their lives in 2011 and now make for the epitome of a perfect family!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have worked together in many movies that include Guru, Raavan, Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhoom 2, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, and others. For the unversed, the couple was going to reunite on-screen again for a movie titled Gulab Jamun. But they opted out of the movie later on due to some unknown reasons. Fans and well-wishers of Abhi and Aish are eagerly waiting to see them together on the big screen again. As of now, Abhishek Bachchan has some interesting projects lined up including Ludo, Bob Biswas, and The Big Bull.

Credits :Instagram

