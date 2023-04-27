Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like a dream in new pics; Abhishek Bachchan is all heart just like her fans

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Ponnyin Selvan 2. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film also stars Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sobhita Dhulipala in lead roles. On Wednesday night, Aishwarya took to social media and shared breathtaking pictures of herself from the promotions. Her fans are going gaga over her pictures.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks all things gorgeous in new pictures

In the pictures, Aishwarya is seen sporting a beautiful outfit by Manish Malhotra. The actress has styled her embellished ethnic dress with a statement necklace, on-point makeup and a straight hairdo. She surely looks like a dream. Aishwarya shared the pictures with a pink heart emoji in the caption. Have a look:

Soon after she shared the pictures, Abhishek Bachchan was seen reacting to them. He dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section. Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, "Ethereal." Even fans were seen gushing over her beauty. A fan wrote, "The real queen." Another fan wrote, "Just can't take my eyes off."

Meanwhile, Aishwarya and the entire team of PS2 recently got candid with Pinkvilla and spoke about their film. During the interview, when Aishwarya was asked if fans could see her collaborating with the same team again in the future, she said, "We would all love to work with each other, we say that each time because again when you do good work together… I think any artist who loves doing what they do, it would be scary if we got content. We are not content. We are always feeling… a little more, just some more, we are not done. It’s not done. Whether it’s in a movie, a character, working together, there is more we can do together right. When you know it's right and you feel good, and that’s when you know you have thoroughly enjoyed the process, when you know you are not content and you are looking for more."

ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan 2: Trisha, Aishwarya Rai share 'Nan and Kun moment', break myth of co-stars can't be friends