Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks unrecognisable in vintage photoshoot as she poses with Sonali Bendre

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has established herself as one of the most popular and influential celebrities in India through her successful acting career. The actress who won Miss World 1994 pageant has never looked back and went on to become one of the most prominent personalities. Now, some unseen photos of the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress from her vintage photoshoot she did for a fashion catalogue 30 years back are currently doing rounds on social media.

The actress is seen posing alongside Sonali Bendre, Tejaswini Kolhapure, Renuka Shahane, and others. Many photos from the magazine shoot were shared on Twitter by a user called SGBSR Maharashtra. In the tweet, it was also mentioned that the photo shoot had completed 30 years. “Hello, Today I am celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Fashion Catalogue published by me. Aishwarya Rai, Sonali Bendre, Niki Aneja, Tejaswini Kolhapure were few of the models posed for this Catalogue,” the tweets read.

Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's vintage photos:

Aishwarya has had a very busy week. She recently returned to Mumbai with her husband-actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan after making her first red carpet appearance at this year's 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, after being a part of the festival for over 20 years. Apart from Aishwarya, many celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Urvashi Rautela, Pooja Hegde, Hina Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Helly Shah, and Tamannaah Bhatia were also seen gracing the red carpet of the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the 2018 comedy-drama Fanney Khan which also featured Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead. Next, she will be seen in Mani Ratnam's Tamil period drama Ponniyin Selvan. It stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, and Ashwin Kakumanu. It is scheduled to release on 30 September 2022.

