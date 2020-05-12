Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks unrecognizable in these unmissable childhood PHOTOS; Take a look

We have come across two throwback childhood pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in which she looks totally unrecognizable. Check them out.

is still considered one of the most beautiful Indian actresses and the reasons are known to everyone. The former Miss World continues to rule the hearts of millions of fans, courtesy her utter beauty and of course, the brilliant acting prowess showcased by her in every movie. Although Aishwarya has been away from the silver screen of late, she still hogs the limelight on social media and gossip columns from time to time much to her fans’ excitement.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress has been a graceful human being right from her childhood and we have got hold of a few throwback pictures which prove the same. Well, one thing is for sure that Aishwarya looks totally unrecognizable in these rare pictures which are sure to send her fans into a frenzy. In one of the pictures, the starlet is seen posing with a bunch of friends while in the other one, she seems to be attending what appears to be someone’s birthday party. She is seen clad in a white outfit in both the pictures.

Check out the rare childhood pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan below:

After a long hiatus from movies, the stunning diva will be collaborating with noted filmmaker Mani Ratnam for Ponniyin Selvan. The Tamil historical drama has been co-produced by Allirajah Subaskaran and Suhasini Maniratnam. It is based on a novel of the same name authored by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The movie also features Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and others in the lead roles.

Credits :Instagram

