Aishwarya Rai Bachchan loves THIS the most about husband Abhishek Bachchan; Details Inside

Bollywood power-couple and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot with each other in a private ceremony that took place at the Bachchan residence, Prateeksha back in the year 2007. Ever since then, the elite couple never fails to give major marriage goals to their fans. Over the years, the duo has not only impressed fans with their performances on screen, but also kept fans mesmerised with their amazing bond. Be it making media appearances or attending award functions, the power-couple shells major relationship goals for fans to follow.

Talking about their unfiltered chemistry, the Jodhaa Akbar actor, in a previous interview with Vogue detailed the little things that she loves the most about her husband. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said, “I love that Abhi is this mix of a well-mannered, chivalrous boy and a knight in shining armour. He's easy, mad, tough—the way all men are. He just embraces life. I couldn't be with a guy who kept counting calories”.

When asked about their ultimate marital advice to fans, the Robot actor opined that keeping faith in your partner is one of the keys to maintaining a successful marriage. According to Aishwarya one must learn to “Keep the faith. Believe in it, heart, mind and soul. The body will follow anyway! Be brutally frank with yourself. You are your own best friend. Experience everything for real, and you will cherish it forever.”

Talking about her professional front, Aishwarya on Monday, July 19, officially announced that her upcoming project, Ponniyin Selvan, will hit the silver screens next year. The upcoming historical drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1995 novel of the same name. Ponniyin Selvan marks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s comeback in the film industry after almost four years.

Apart from her, the multi-starrer flick features Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. While sharing the announcement poster, Aishwarya wrote, “The Golden Era comes to Life Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan PS1”. Talking about the plot of the film, the movie chronicles the tale of one of the most mighty kings in the South. Capturing the early days of Arulmozhivarman, Ponniyin Selvan narrates how the powerful king went on to achieve the title of great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.4

