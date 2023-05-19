Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes a dramatic entry in a giant silver hood at Cannes 2023; Watch VIDEO

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the celebrated actress has been India's face at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival for a very long time. Every year, the former Miss World has made heads turn by serving unmatched glam on the Cannes red carpet. While most of her outfit choices have received big thumbs up from fashion enthusiasts, there have been misses as well. However, this year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has made quite a bold choice, by making her first red carpet appearance for the year in a giant silver hood.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first appearance at Cannes 2023

The Ponniyin Selvan actress is now setting the internet on fire with her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ditched the classic gowns and sarees and served a dramatic look in a black and silver gown with a giant silver hood, which has left her fans and fashion police totally stunned. The outfit, which is created by Sophie Couture is created with aluminum paillettes and crystals and has a massive hood covering her head, and a long train. The gown is completed with an oversized black bow, that is added to its clinched waist.

However, when it comes to her hairdo and makeup, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose to not experiment much. The Bollywood diva opted for her signature middle-parted free hairdo and bold red lips, which she paired with black eyeliner with a touch of silver sparkle. She completed her look with a statement ensemble ring.

Watch Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first video from the Cannes 2023, below:

Aaradhya joins mom Aishwarya Rai

The star kid, who has accompanied her mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for almost every year's Cannes Film Festival, joined her this year as well. The former Miss World was spotted with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the airport a couple of days back, as they jetted off to Cannes. The mother-daughter duo received a warm welcome at the festival this year as well, and the pictures and videos of the same are now going viral.

