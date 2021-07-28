Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes for a beautiful portrait in this monochrome click; SEE PHOTO

is an evergreen beauty, and there is no denying this fact. Her flawless looks can still make a million hearts beat for her. Dabboo Ratnani is a popular celebrity photographer, and he is known for clicking some of the best pictures of Bollywood celebrities. Pictures clicked by him become the talk of the town, and well, his recently clicked picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will blow your mind.

Dabboo Ratnani took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan clicked by him. It is a monochrome picture, and the diva looks breathtakingly stunning in this one. Aish seems to be wearing a jacket with her tresses puffed up to give a messy look. The actress glares right into your eyes through the lenses, and you would forget everything else after looking at this picture. Dabboo captioned this image as, “When You Possess Light Within, You See It Externally. Absolutely Radiant Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.”

Check it out:

Fans showered love in the comments section and filled it with heart and fire emojis. Dabboo Ratnani’s wife, Manisha Ratnani, too, took to the comments section to post heart and fire emoji.

Indeed there is some magic in Dabboo’s hands, the picture he clicks always turns out to be amazing. From calling Aish as Queen to stunning, fans could not stop praising her.

What do you think of this amazing click?

ALSO READ: Did you know Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan took four months to name their daughter ‘Aaradhya’?