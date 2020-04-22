Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is our Woman Crush Wednesday as she slays in a lehenga in THIS pic and leaves in awe

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is among the most gorgeous divas in Bollywood. We stumbled upon a throwback photo of her from the archives and it proves why she is our eternal woman crush. Check it out.

Among the several Bollywood divas, if there is one who has always managed to steal the limelight with her performances and style, it is . The Guru actress has always been among the most gorgeous women across the globe and every time, Aishwarya steps out on the red carpet, fans can’t stop gasping for breath due to her stunning looks. From rocking gorgeous couture gowns to slaying in ethnic, Aishwarya’s style has always left fans in awe.

While pulling out the archives, we stumbled upon a throwback photo of the diva from an event. In the photo, Aishwarya can be seen stealing the limelight with her ethnic OOTD. As she glided along the ramp, Aishwarya is seen clad in a black and rust lehenga. With perfect hair and makeup, the gorgeous diva showed us all how to nail a traditional look like a pro and we couldn’t help but go gaga over her style all over again.

Recently, fans celebrated Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan’s anniversary on social media by wishing the couple. Aishwarya and Abhishek got hitched back in 2007 and this year completed 13 years of their marriage. However, owing to the Coronavirus lockdown, the couple stayed in, unlike previous years where they headed out for a vacay. On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan in 2018 and she also dubbed for the Hindi version of Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil last year. Now, she will be seen playing a negative role in Mani Ratnam’s film based on the novel, Ponniyin Selvan.

Check out Aishwarya’s throwback photo:

Credits :APH Images

