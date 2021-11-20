Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pens an emotional note on father’s birth anniversary, says ‘Love you eternally ajja'

On early Saturday, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to social media to share a sweet social media tribute to her father on the occasion of his birthday. While sharing a rare photo of dad Krishnaraj Rai, Aishwarya also penned an emotional note to remember her father fondly. The short remembrance note included her saying, “Love you eternally ajjaa”.

In the post shared by her, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father can be seen sporting an infectious smile as the camera captures him. For those unaware, the actress lost her father back in the year 2017. In an unfortunate turn of events, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father passed away after a long battle with cancer. Ever since then, Aishwarya who is not so active on social media, always makes it a point to share hearty tributes to her father on special occasions. Today, on his birth anniversary, the actress while sharing a sweet photo of her father wrote, “Happy Birthday My Dearest Darling Daddyyy- Ajjaaa. LOVE YOUUU ETERNALLY”.

Take a look at the post here:

Previously, on the death anniversary of her father, Aishwarya Rai kept a small puja at her home. She also took to Instagram to share a photo of the same. Sharing a picture of the photo frame of her dad, Aishwarya had said, “WE LOVE YOU ETERNALLY You and Us... Forever and Beyond..." Find the emotional post of the actress below:

In terms of work, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been away from celluloid for quite some time, however, a few months ago she took to Instagram to officially announce that her upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan: Part One will hit the silver screens next year. This movie marks Aishwarya’s return after a span of almost 4 years.

She was last seen alongside Anil Kapoor in Atul Manjrekar directed musical comedy, Fanney Khan. With Ponniyin Selvan in her kitty, the actor has now collaborated with ace director Mani Ratnam. Aishwarya Rai will seemingly essay the role of an antagonist in the film which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel.

