Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to play the protagonist in an International project as she signs her next film?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most gorgeous actresses of Bollywood. It is always a delight and a visual treat for her fans to watch her on the silver screen. Well, she has been away from the glamour world for a long time now and fans are eagerly waiting for her to make a comeback. Aish has made her foray into international cinema before with several films like Bride and Prejudice in 2004. She has made India proud before and now reportedly has signed her next international project.

According to reports in News18.com, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be featuring in an Indo-American project which is based on Rabindranath Tagore’s book Three Women. Theatre writer and fusion singer Isheeta Ganguly will make her directorial debut as she is adapting her own successful musical theatre into a film. Confirming the news, Ganguly tells News18.com, “Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be playing the main protagonist in the film. While the play was called Three Women, we are changing the name and have titled our film The Letter as the film is based around the letter of Kadambari Devi who was Tagore’s sister-in-law. I am really glad that Aishwarya loved the script and agreed to be a part of my directorial debut."

Ganguly adds that she has given her own spin to the story, “While the musical theatre that I directed was crafted on the evolution of two protagonists from Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s novellas — Bimala and Charufrom. Their lives are seen through the 21st-century eyes of Kadambari Devi, who was a ghost-like a Sex and the City-esque character. For the film, I have adapted the story into the modern-day context and made it into a mother-daughter story."

Ganguly revealed that she wanted to make the film in Hindi but it was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who suggested that she make it in English. And it was because of Aish’s conviction that she decided to make it into an Indo-American film.

