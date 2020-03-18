Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses with Aaradhya Bachchan as she remembers father & 'guardian angel' Krishnaraj Rai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to social media as she shared photos with Aaradhya Bachchan along with a message on father Krishnaraj Rai's death anniversary.

makes it a point to share photos and posts on days that are close to the heart and today happens to be one of them as she took to social media to remember her father Krishnaraj Rai on his death anniversary. He passed away on March 18, 2017, in a hospital in Mumbai due to lymphoma. And today, she shared photos along with daughter as she remembered him with a smile on her face.

The actress shared photos along with Aaradhya along with a photo frame of late father and they both remembered him with smiling faces. The actress also made it a point to add a sweet caption to the photo where she sent out all her love to him and also called him their guardian angel looking over them. She wrote along with the photos, 'LOVE YOU OUR DADDYYY- AJJAAA FOREVER AND BEYOND Our Guardian Angel Alllllways.'

Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's post right here:

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Fanney Khan which also co-starred Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. Next, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan were supposed to reunite with the upcoming film Gulab Jamun, however, reports have it that the movie has been shelved after all.

