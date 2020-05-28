Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posing with a dog on Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar is perfect throwback Thursday treat

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the popular stars in Bollywood. A throwback shot of the star from Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar is a visual treat.

It has been a while since fans of got a glimpse of her on the big screen. Amid the lockdown, Aishwarya is staying at home and fans have been waiting to see a glimpse of her while being at home. A while back, Aishwarya participated in the I For India concert to raise funds for COVID 19 and fans got to see her with other stars. However, amid all this, we stumbled upon a throwback photo of Aishwarya with a furry friend and it is a cute treat for all her fans.

A throwback shot from celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar features Aishwarya in the most adorable avatar ever. In the photo, the gorgeous star can be seen flashing her widest smile as she poses with a little pet dog. As Aishwarya posed with the furry friend, she looked extremely mesmerising and it sure looked like a sight to behold. Clad in a black outfit with perfect hair and makeup, the Guru actress looked stunning in the calendar shot as she posed with the cute dog.

A few days back, Aishwarya shared adorable photos of with her mom on the occasion of her birthday. The Guru star often treats fans with adorable photos on social media of herself with daughter Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan that become a highlight for all.

Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s photo from the calendar:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, no shooting is going on and Aishwarya is also spending time at home. The actress was last seen in Fanney Khan with Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. Post that, Aishwarya dubbed for the Hindi version of Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Now, she will be seen in a Tamil film based on the novel Ponniyin Selvan. It is helmed by Mani Ratnam and will star Aishwarya in a grey character.

