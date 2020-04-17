Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posing next to her wax statue at Madame Tussauds is the perfect Flashback Friday treat

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan isn’t just a Bollywood superstar but a global icon too. As a flashback Friday treat, we look at the stunning clicks of Aishwarya with her wax statue. Check it out.

isn’t just a Bollywood superstar but also a global icon who has managed to make her mark with her appearances in Hollywood films and international events too. While the diva is among the first female stars to have journeyed up west, Aishwarya has always been a favourite among the people. But, did you know she was also among the first Bollywood divas to have gotten her wax statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds back in the days.

We stumbled upon some candid clicks from the event back then where Aishwarya was invited to unveil her wax statue at the event. While it is surely a challenge to match the beauty of one of the most beautiful women in the world, the wax statue that Aishwarya unveiled back then was loved. In the photos, we can see Aishwarya clad in a stunning red and black dress with her hair left open. The Guru star can be seen smiling away while posing next to her wax figurine.

Aishwarya’s wax figurine can be seen clad in a red saree and seeing the two versions of the most beautiful woman in the world, a real and wax one, left the world mesmerized. The gorgeous diva posed with the figurine back then and left everyone in awe of her beauty. Though her wax figure has undergone changes and makeover, over the years, fans still love every bit of this one. Even now, fans across the globe visit the Celebrity wax museum in different parts of the world to catch a glimpse of Aishwarya and other stars together.

Check out Aishwarya’s flashback photos with her wax figure:

Meanwhile, in a few days, Aishwarya will be celebrating 13 years of her marriage with hubby Abhishek Bachchan. While every year Aishwarya and Abhishek celebrate in their own special way, this year, due to the Coronavirus lockdown, fans may not get to see them. On the work front, Aishwarya will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film based on the novel, Ponniyin Selvan. In the film, Aishwarya will be seen in a negative character and fans can’t wait to see her back on the screen.

