Aishwarya Rai Bachchan proves she is an epitome of beauty as she flashes her pretty smile in this rare PHOTO

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks undeniably pretty in a rare throwback picture back from the 90s. Check out the picture of the gorgeous diva.

is an epitome of beauty and there is no second doubt about it. The actress has been ruling millions of hearts in the Bollywood film industry for almost two decades and continues to do so even now. And the best part is that it is not only her utter beauty that mesmerizes the audience. Aishwarya’s acting prowess is no less which she showcases in every movie and we have got multiple instances to prove this particular fact.

While speaking of the same, we have recently come across a rare throwback picture of the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress which is sure to leave her fans in complete awe. Aishwarya is seen flashing her beautiful smile while looking towards the other side in this picture. Clad in a simple white outfit with exaggerated balloon sleeves, Aishwarya looks undeniably pretty with half of her hair tied up on the back. She opts for a minimal makeup look that includes eyes rimmed with eyeliner and brown lip color. The actress also wears a metallic choker that compliments her outfit.

Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s rare throwback picture below:

On the professional front, the gorgeous beauty will be collaborating with ace filmmaker Maniratnam once again for the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan. It also features Karthi, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha and others in the lead roles. The historical drama has been produced and directed by Maniratnam himself. It media reports are to be believed, it is going to be made into a two-part movie. Talking about Aishwarya, she was last seen in the 2018 movie Fanney Khan co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

