Aishwarya Rai Bachchan quickly hops in her car as she gets spotted outside a recording studio; PHOTOS
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who will next be seen in Ponniyin Selvan, was spotted by paparazzi outside Sunny Super Sound recording studio in Juhu.
Miss World 1994 and Bollywood actress, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set for her upcoming historic film Ponniyin Selvan. It tells the life story of the Chola emperor, Rajaraja Chola. Aishwarya will be playing the character Nandini who plots in the downfall of the Chola dynasty. Recently, she was spotted by the paparazzi outside Sunny Super Sound recording studio in Juhu.
If speculations are to be believed, the Guru actress was dubbing for Ponniyin Selvan here. In a quick huddle outside the studio, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan boarded her car, which was stationed right outside the main door, and chose not to show her face. She wore a shade of red in her outfit.
See Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s images below
About film ‘Ponniyin Selvan’
Aishwarya will be playing the character Nandini plots in the downfall of the Chola dynasty. Recently, a BTS picture of the stunning beauty went viral on social media. In the picture, the actress is posing for the lens with cinematographer Ravi Varman. She can be seen wearing a silk saree, along with heavy jewellery. The film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name. It also stars Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in pivotal roles. The most awaited periodic action dramas written, directed, and co-produced by Mani Ratnam and produced by Lyca Productions. The film is set to release on September 30.
Prior to this film, Rai played the part of a singer who is kidnapped by a troubled father in the unremarkable comedy-drama Fanney Khan (2018). An adaptation of the Belgian film Everybody's Famous! (2000), the film co-starred Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.
