Aishwarya Rai Bachchan quickly hops in her car as she gets spotted outside a recording studio; PHOTOS

Miss World 1994 and Bollywood actress, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set for her upcoming historic film Ponniyin Selvan. It tells the life story of the Chola emperor, Rajaraja Chola. Aishwarya will be playing the character Nandini who plots in the downfall of the Chola dynasty. Recently, she was spotted by the paparazzi outside Sunny Super Sound recording studio in Juhu.

If speculations are to be believed, the Guru actress was dubbing for Ponniyin Selvan here. In a quick huddle outside the studio, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan boarded her car, which was stationed right outside the main door, and chose not to show her face. She wore a shade of red in her outfit.