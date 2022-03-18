Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remembers her father Krishnaraj Rai with a heartfelt post on his death anniversary

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always been a daddy’s girl and she has proved it time and again. The actress, who had lost her father Krishnaraj Rai in 2017, is often seen sharing posts for him and also poses with his picture at her residence. And today, the former beauty queen is once again making headlines as she has shared another heartfelt post for her daddy dearest on his death anniversary. For the uninitiated, Krishnaraj Rai had breathed his last on March 18, 2017, due to cancer.

Taking to her Instagram account, Aishwarya had shared throwback pics of her father. The first pic featured Krishnaraj Rai who is all smiles as he posed for the camera. The second pic featured a candid and love filled moment between the grandfather and granddaughter duo as little Aaradhya Bachchan was seen kissing her Ajjaa. In the caption, Aishwarya wrote, “Love you eternally dearest darling daddyyy-ajjaaa. Our guardian-angel forever and beyond… Thank youuu and love you” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s post for her father on his death anniversary:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 release Fanney Khan. She is currently working on Mani Ratnam’s much talked about movie Ponniyin Selvan along with Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha. In fact, the makers had recently unveiled the first look of the lead cast from the movie which had left the audience excited. To note, Ponniyin Selvan is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical fiction novel of the same name. The movie is slated to release on September 30 this year.

Also Read: Tuesday Trivia: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shelled out advice for women to make it big in a man's world