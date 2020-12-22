Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remembers her late father while she sends anniversary wishes to mom Vrinda; See POST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father late Krishnaraj Rai left for his heavenly abode in 2017. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.

It has been almost three years since ’s father Krishnaraj Rai passed away. However, the actress has always remembered him on every special occasion of her life and her social media timeline is proof. For instance, she cherished his memories yet again and this time, it's during the marriage anniversary of her parents. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star, who is very close to her mom Vrinda, has penned a special note on the occasion to commemorate the same.

The actress has shared a picture with her mom and daughter Aaradhya along with the same post. One can also see late Krishnaraj Rai’s framed picture in the background. Aishwarya keeps it simple in an all-black outfit as she poses with Vrinda Ji and her daughter. Furthermore, she adds a sweet and heartfelt note along with the same that reads, “MINE. Happy Anniversary Mommyyy-Doddaaa n Daddyyy- Ajjaaa. LOVE YOUUUUU.” As soon as she posted this on social media, comments began pouring in from everywhere.

Check out the post below:

As of now, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s fans are eagerly waiting for updates regarding her upcoming movie which is Ponniyin Selvan. That’s because it will be after a long time that the diva will collaborate with Mani Ratnam for a project. The South historical drama also features Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Vikram Prabhu, and others in the lead roles. Moreover, AR Rahman has composed the music for the Tamil film. For the unversed, it happens to be an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel of the same name.

