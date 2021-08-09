Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s advice on relationship: It’s important to keep the communication going

and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot back in April 2007 in a private ceremony at the Bachchan’s Juhu residence. The celebrity couple have time and again shelled out major marriage goals for fans. Be it their adorable social media posts or making a public appearance together, the elite couple’s candid bond is proof that they are here to stay. Speaking of which, we recently stumbled upon a throwback interview of the former Miss World, wherein she revealed her secret of maintaining a healthy relationship.

In her previous interview with FilmFare, the Hum Dil De Chuke actor said, “There’s a lot of adjustment, a lot of give and take. There will be agreements and disagreements.But it’s important to keep the communication going. That’s something I’ve always believed in. Abhishek has been wonderful to respect that. Communication is extremely important in a relationship. Doesn’t it all start with friendship? What’s friendship all about?”

She continued, “I’m not one of those who say, ‘Okay shut it for today and don’t take it to tomorrow’. If it needs to go to tomorrow, then it’ll go to tomorrow. And if you can shut the chapter today, great! But neither fit into a rule book. There’s no finality in looking at each day. You have to be open-minded about how you share your time together. It also means respecting and being sensitive to your partner”.

Talking about her work front, Aishwarya on July 19, officially announced that her upcoming project, Ponniyin Selvan, will hit the silver screens next year. The upcoming historical drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1995 novel of the same name. Ponniyin Selvan marks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s comeback in the film industry after almost four years.

ALSO READ| THIS is the reason why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose to play Dalbir Kaur in ‘Sarbjit’