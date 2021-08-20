Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s career took a backseat after Aaradhya’s birth? Here’s what Abhishek Bachchan said

Powercouple and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot back in 2007 in an intimate ceremony at Amitabh Bachchan’s luxurious Mumbai residence. On the day of the wedding, the former Miss World made a stunning South Indian bride in a traditional gold Kanjivaram saree. After four years of being married, the duo achieved another milestone in life as they welcomed baby daughter Aaradhya in their life. Ever since then, little Aaradhya has made several media appearances with her parents, be it leaving for holidays or celebrating family functions.

Now, we have stumbled upon a past Vogue interview of the couple, wherein Abhishek Bachchan candidly revealed that Aishwarya Rai’s career took a backseat after Aaradhya’s arrival in their lives. According to Abhishek, his wife is a ‘supermom’ who handles everything related to Aaradhya. However, back in the days, Abhishek was also left furious with the media scrutiny that Aishwarya had to undergo.

In the interview Abhishek said, “When she (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) became a mother, her career took a backseat. Today, she does everything for Aaradhya. She is a supermom. Soon after Aaradhya was born, the media went at her about her weight gain. Nasty things were written, which really upset me. If they upset her, she said nothing. 'Water off a duck's back,' said Aishwarya when she saw me perturbed.”

During Vogue India’s April 2018 cover story, Aishwarya candidly spoke about embracing motherhood. She stated, “I spend all my time with Aaradhya, and I have one nanny, by choice. I read comments saying, ‘Ah, she must have an army of help' and I understand the perception, but I choose this way, which means life is always busy.”

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will return to the silver screen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. Reportedly, the shooting of the film has already begun. The movie will tentatively release in 2022.

