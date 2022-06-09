Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says she 'hopes' to collaborate with Abhishek Bachchan again: It should happen

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan make one of the most loved onscreen and real-life couples in Bollywood. They are often seen supporting each other at public events and outings. The duo tied the knot in the year 2007 and has been going strong ever since. The couple has featured in many movies including Guru, Dhoom 2, Umrao Jaan, Kuch Naa Kaho, Sarkar Raj, and many others. They were last seen together in the 2010 movie, Raavan, which was helmed by Mani Ratnam. Ever since, their fans have been eagerly waiting to see them on-screen together.

Now, in a recent interview with ETimes, Aishwarya opened up about working with her husband and said, "It should happen." She also hopes that a dream project materialises for her and Abhishek. Meanwhile, in April, Abhishek also spoke about teaming up with his ladylove and told Indian Express that he would 'love' to collaborate with his wife again on-screen. "It has to be the right script at the right time. Until we don’t find that, we can’t do a film together. But we both love to work together," said Abhishek. The duo was recently together at the 75th edition of the Cannes 2022 Film Festival.

The actress is all set to make her comeback in the film industry with Mani Ratnam's Tamil period film Ponniyin Selvan: I, which is scheduled for a release in theatres on September 30. It is the first of two cinematic parts based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan.

Talking about it, she said that she has finished filming for both parts of the film. The first part will star an ensemble cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, and Ashwin Kakumanu while R. Sarathkumar, R. Parthiban, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and others appear in supporting roles.

