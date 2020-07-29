Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says she's indebted towards everyone for their prayers post her recovery from COVID 19

After Big B, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has penned down a gratitude note for everyone who have prayed for her family's well-being. The actress and her daughter Aaradhya were recently discharged from the hospital after testing negative for COVID-19.

It’s been a great relief for the Bachchan family as and her daughter Aaradhya have tested negative for COVID-19. The mother-daughter duo got discharged from the hospital sometime back and returned home. The two of them were admitted to the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai a few days back where Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek were already undergoing treatment for Coronavirus. They had been diagnosed with COVID-19 about two weeks back and had informed everyone about it on social media.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya has now penned a note of gratitude for everyone who prayed for her family. She writes, “THANK YOU SO SO MUCH for ALL your Prayers, Concern, Wishes and Love for my darling Angel Aaradhya and for Pa, Ab ... and me. TRULY OVERWHELMED and forever indebted... GOD BLESS YOU ALL. ALL MY LOVE ALWAYS and Prayers for the well-being of you ALL and all yours... Truly, Deeply and Heartfelt... Be Well and Be Safe GOD BLESS. LOVE YOU All too.”

Meanwhile, the news about Aishwarya and Aaradhya getting discharged from the hospital has been announced by Abhishek Bachchan on social media. A day back, Big B had also shared an emotional post on Instagram in which he talked about being overwhelmed with emotions after getting to know that his daughter-in-law and granddaughter have been discharged from the hospital. The Brahmastra star has been keeping in touch with his fans on social media for the past few days.

