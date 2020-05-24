Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sends birthday wishes for mommy aka Aaradhya's 'Doddaaa' with adorable pictures

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to social media to send out birthday wishes to her mother along with a cute photo of hers with Aaradhya Bachchan. Check out the post here.

Given the ongoing lockdown, social media and technology is indeed the best way to stay connected with our near and dear ones. As it turns out, everyone has been trying to make special days look even more special by simply writing a couple of words to send out love and adulation. And so, as 's mother Brindya Rai is celebrating her birthday today, the actress took to social media to send out warm wishes with a sweet post.

Aishwarya shared a short post on social media and also a photo of her mother along with another one which has her mother as well as . Both the photos are as adorable as ever and we are in awe of Aaradhya clinging onto her grandmother. Aishwarya wrote, 'Our Darling Mommyyy- Doddaaa We LOVE you Our Birthday Girl Shine On.' She used a lot of emojis to express all the love and it looks like, Aaradhya has a sweet name for her grandmother, and calls her Doddaaa.

Meanwhile, just like everyone else, Aishwarya along with her family is in home quarantine given the lockdown and she keeps sharing glimpses of what have they been up to, the last being a drawing of Aaradhya's. She was last seen in Fanney Khan co-starring Rajkummar Rao and ever since, she has been away. However, she is going to return to the big screens soon with her upcoming collaboration with Mani Ratnam for a Tamil film.

