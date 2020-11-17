Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares cute PICS with Aaradhya & Abhishek as she pens a sweet bday wish for her 'Angel'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to social media to pen a sweet birthday wish for her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on her 9th birthday. Along with it, she shared photos from the celebration with Abhishek Bachchan.

The apple of the Bachchan family's eye, turned 9 yesterday and on the occasion, mom got emotional as she shared heartwarming photos from her birthday celebration with husband Abhishek Bachchan. While Amitabh Bachchan had shared a beautiful fan club edit of Aaradhya's growing up to wish the little lady on her special day, mommy Aishwarya picked the cutest selfies with Abhishek and her daughter to send out heartwarming wishes to her girl. Fans had been waiting to see how she wished her daughter on social media.

Taking to her Instagram account, Aishwarya expressed her love for Aaradhya in a note and mentioned that she thanks God every breath she takes for her little daughter. She showered unconditional love and blessings on Aaradhya as she shared photos from her 9th birthday celebration at home with Abhishek. In one of the photos, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are seen smiling away together and it surely makes for a picture-perfect moment. In another photo, mommy Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya could be seen posing together for a perfect selfie.

Sharing the photos, Aishwarya wrote, "HAPPIEST 9th Birthday the ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE, MY DARLING ANGEL AARADHYA I LOVE YOU Eternally, Infinitely and UNCONDITIONALLY...Forever and Beyond.. GOD BLESS YOU and I thank God every breath I take for YOU in my life Love, Love LOVE YOU."

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday wish for Aaradhya:

Meanwhile, a day back, fans too showered love on the little munchkin on her special day. Aishwarya often drops glimpses of her time with Aaradhya and fans love seeing this mommy-daughter duo together. Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have been spending time at home with family.

Credits :Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

