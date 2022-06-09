Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares excitement about her comeback; Reveals her priority is still 'family & Aaradhya'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to make her comeback in the film industry with Mani Ratnam's Tamil period film Ponniyin Selvan: I, in which she will appear in dual roles as Nandini and Mandakini Devi. The film is scheduled for a release in theatres on September 30. Recently, she also signed Rajnikanth's upcoming film, next Thalaivar 169 and while she will return to the films, she revealed that her family continues to remain her first priority

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Aishwarya said: "My priority is still my family and my child. I braved and stepped out to complete Mani sir's Ponniyin Selvan, but that doesn't change my focus for my family and Aaradhya."She also spoke about potentially reuniting with her husband Abhishek Bachchan on the big screen and said, "It should happen." She also hopes that a dream project materialises for her and Abhishek.

Recently, Aishwarya and her husband Abhishek Bachchan made a grand appearance at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash, which was hosted at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, in the first part of Aishwarya's film, Ponniyin Selvan: I will star an ensemble cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, and Ashwin Kakumanu while R. Sarathkumar, R. Parthiban, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and others appear in supporting roles.

She was last seen in Atul Manjrekar's 2018 comedy-drama Fanney Khan which also featured Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead. It was the remake of the 2000 Belgian film Everybody's Famous!

