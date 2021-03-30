Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares glimpses of low key Holi festivities at home, Aaradhya celebrates with gulaal.

Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a photo of the traditional Holika Dahan and wished her fans on the occasion.

The two-day festival of Holi came to an end on Monday and this year saw a huge shift in celebrations as it was low-key across India. With the country seeing an upswing in coronavirus cases this year, majority of the population celebrated the festival within the confines of their homes. One such family was the Bachchan family as they observed the festival of colours at home.

While Abhishek Bachchan wished his fans and followers with a throwback photo, gave a glimpse of the home celebrations towards the end of the day. Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya shared a photo of the traditional Holika Dahan and wished her fans on the occasion.

She also shared a photo of daughter Aaradhya who had painted her hands with Holi gulaal. Aaradhya sweetly posed for the camera with her pink hands. Aishwarya as caption for the photos read, "Happiness, Peace, Good Health and Lots of Love Always Happy Holi."

Take a look at Aishwarya's photos below:

Menawhile, Abhishek's Holi post included a sweet family throwback picture. In the picture, the actor could be seen resting his head on Aishwarya's lap as Aaradhya sat on her lap. He wrote, "A throwback to safer and more carefree times. Happy Holi everyone. Please celebrate this most beautiful festival, but from the safety of your homes. The number of Covid-19 cases are on the rise and we have to remain disciplined. Stay home, eat gujjias, take the blessings of your parents and take care of your family. #MyGirls."

ALSO READ: Holi 2021: Amitabh Bachchan revisits his song ‘Rang Barse' from Silsila by posting a PIC with Jaya Bachchan

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×