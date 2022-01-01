Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares lovely pic with Aaradhya on New Year 2022; Wishes love, peace and good health

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a true blue family person and she has proved it time and again. From being a doting bahu to Bachchans, a lovable wife to Abhishek Bachchan and an adoring mother to Aaradhya Bachchan, the blue eyed beauty has been playing every role to perfection. And while Aishwarya is often seen sharing adorable pics with her loved ones on social media. Keeping up with this trajectory, Aishwarya made the headlines as she shared a beautiful pic with her darling daughter on the occasion of New Year.

Taking to Instagram, the Jazba actress shared a love pic selfie with Aaradhya. While Aishwarya looked stunning in her royal blue coloured printed dress, Aaradhya looked irresistibly cute in her pink outfit and formed a heart using her hands for the click. In the caption, the Bachchan bahu wished everyone love, health and happiness as she welcomed 2022 with a big smile. Aishwarya wrote, “Here’s wishing you all a very Happy New Year with lots of Love, Peace, Good Health and Happiness. God Bless”.

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s post:

Earlier, the former beauty queen had given a glimpse of her festive mode with daughter Aaradhya as they celebrated Christmas together and looked absolutely adorable as they twinned in red attires for the same. Sharing the photo, the actress wished her fans peace and good health. She wrote, “Here’s wishing you all a Merry Christmas. much Love, Peace, Good Health and Happiness. God Bless” along with several Christmas emojis.