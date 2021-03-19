Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares PIC of her late father in a heartfelt post: We love you eternally

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her late father Krishnaraj Rai. Check out what she had to say.

Bollywood’s beloved actress has been very active on her social media lately. The star has been posting adorable photos along with her family. The actress had shared selfies with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. Most recently, the star took to her Instagram handle to post a photo of her late father Krishnaraj Rai. The actress often posts pictures of her father, cherishing old memories. Aishwarya’s father took his last breath on March 18, 2017, fighting his battle against cancer. Her father was a renowned Army biologist and wanted to provide quality education for his children. Evidently, Aishwarya was very close to her father.

In the photo posted by the actress, we can see a framed photo of her father with pink roses next to it. The star penned, “We love you eternally” in all caps and proceeded with, “You and Us... Forever and Beyond”. Writing the special note, the actress made her fans emotional as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts. One user wrote, “Great dignity and most respectful man”, meanwhile another person commented, “Parents stay with us in our memories and blessings”. Netizens poured love under the post with a stream of red heart emojis.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aishwarya has stepped back from the limelight for quite some time now. However, her hubby Abhishek is all ready to unveil the trailer of The Big Bull tomorrow. The film is backed by and will premiere on April 8, 2021.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

