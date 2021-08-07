Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to shoot special song for Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan: Part one’: Report

Actor on July 19, officially announced that her upcoming project, Ponniyin Selvan, will hit the silver screens next year. Now, it appears that the actor has begun shooting the film in full swing. According to a report by Times of India, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will soon shoot a special song in Hyderabad. The daily further suggests that intense scenes including Trisha and Jayam might be included in this shooting schedule of the film.

Previously, the daily also noted that Aishwarya Rai along with south beauty Aishwarya Lekshmi, joined Mani Ratnam’s team in Pondicherry for filming their respective portions in the film. Details about the shooting process remain unclear and an official confirmation about the same is yet awaited by the makers.

Just a few weeks ago, Aishwarya took to her Instagram space to confirm that the epic fantasy drama will be released in two parts. Apart from Aishwarya Rai, the multi-starrer flick features Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. While sharing the announcement poster, Aishwarya wrote, “The Golden Era comes to Life Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan PS1”.

The upcoming historical drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1995 novel of the same name. Talking about the plot of the film, the movie chronicles the tale of one of the most mighty kings in the South. Capturing the early days of Arulmozhivarman, Ponniyin Selvan narrates how the powerful king went on to achieve the title of great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. Bankrolled under the banner of Madras Talkies in collaboration with Lyca Productions, the background music of the film is scored by Oscar-winner AR Rahman.

Ponniyin Selvan marks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s comeback in the film industry after almost four years. The actor last featured in Atul Manjrekar’s directorial Fanney Khan.

