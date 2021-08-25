Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shut down an interviewer who commented on her ties with the ‘Khan daan’; Here's how

Over her decades-long career, Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has graced the big screens with some rather memorable performances. Only a few actresses come to mind who enjoyed the kind of stardom and popularity that Aishwarya did in the late nineties and 2000s. Viewers were allured by her raw beauty, grace, and of course, her acting prowess as well. But apart from these desirable qualities, the former Miss World is also known for her articulate thoughts, communication skills, and for putting her point across firmly in the most uncomfortable situations.

Fans got to witness this side of her several times during interviews and talk shows, and one such instance happened in 2004, when interviewer Chetan Sharma asked Aishwarya a question that irked the actress, and she gave it back with a savage reply. During the last segment of the interview, Sharma commented on her bond with the Khans of Bollywood. He said, "There is also this…this…you can call it accusation, or this kind of feeling that seems to be that you have just not been able to strike the right chord with the Khan-daans, the Aamirs, the Salmans, the Shah Rukhs, and perhaps that’s not held you in good stead." To this, the ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ actress replied, "You guys enjoy this drama so you can keep this going, it keeps you all entertained."

That’s not all. The interviewer then proceeds to ask Aishwarya about her being ‘replaced’ from films like ‘Mangal Pandey: The Rising’. A seemingly annoyed Aishwarya comments on his use of the word ‘replaced’ stating that the situations were different and that there was a disagreement between her and the producer, following which he had even rendered her an apology.

Chetan then asks Aishwarya about the ‘latest sunshine’ in her life, referring to her pet dog. The actress then comments that her pup has been in her life for two years. The interviewer then goes on to say, “That’s been given to you, I believe, by Vivek Oberoi.” Aishwarya then sarcastically replies, “Why don’t you just wait for an autobiography?”

Check out Aishwarya’s aforementioned interview below:

Earlier today, Aishwarya’s BTS picture from the shoots of her upcoming film, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, went viral on the internet. In the picture, Aishwarya can be seen donning a red ensemble. The film is helmed by Mani Ratnam.

