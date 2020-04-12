Aishwarya Rai Bachchan slays in a simple saree in this throwback PHOTO that will leave you mesmerized

The actress is known for her performances in films Jodhaa Akbar, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

The former beauty queen 's throwback picture in a simple yet elegant saree will steal your hearts away. The Miss World 1994, is all smiles in a traditional saree that will simply leave you mesmerized. The stunning diva who was crowned Miss World looks breath-taking in her traditional look. The fans just could not stop admiring the beauty of the beautiful actress cum beauty queen. On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan featured in films like Jazbaa, Fanney Khan, Sarbjit and Guzaarish. The fans were delighted to see the diva back on the big screen.

The actress is known for her breath-taking performances in films like Jodhaa Akbar, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will reportedly feature in the film by Mani Ratnam which is called Ponniyin Selvan. The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to seeing The Mistress of Spices actress on the silver screen. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was awarded the Padma Shri in the year 2009. The stunning actress married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 in a grand wedding ceremony.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's film Provoked got her international recognition and a lot of appreciation for her terrific role. The fans and audience members have always appreciated the actress and her courage to pick unconventional and brave roles. Now, there are a lot of expectations from the actress to do a new path-breaking film. Beauty queen, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram accounts and the fans love it when she shares candid pictures from her life.

