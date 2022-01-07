Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with a smiling baby Aaradhya in her arms is the perfect flashback Friday.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's social media presence is hard to miss as the actress has millions across the globe following her. The superstar actress has made sure to keep her social media life restricted to her family and work and often shares snapshots. Over the years, Aishwarya has posted about celebrating festivals, ringing in the new year or family birthday's.

In the spirit of flashback Friday, we chanced upon one such post by Aishwarya which she had shared many years ago. In the photo, the actress can be seen holding her baby daughter Aaradhya. On either side of Aishwarya, her parents can be seen posing for the photo. While one side her mum Brindya Rai can be seen, on the other is her late father Krishnaraj Rai.

In the background of the photo, a white marble Ganpati statue can be seen as the family pose alongside it. The photo was shared by one of Aishwarya's many fan clubs on Instagram. Take a look:

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai will be seen next in the film Ponniyin Selvan directed by ace director Mani Ratnam. The film will mark her comeback in the movies after 4 long years. She was last seen in the 2018 film Fanney Khan co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

