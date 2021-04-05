Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spots the cutest 'Easter Bunny' Aaradhya enjoying sweet treats at home; PHOTO

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to social media to shower Easter love on all recently with the sweetest photo of her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in a bunny costume. The adorable star kid was seen enjoying Easter Eggs on the occasion.

Actor treated her fans late on Sunday night with a cute photo of daughter relishing Easter eggs on the festival in a pink Bunny costume at home. The gorgeous star is less active on social media. However, at every festival, Aishwarya makes it a point to extend her warm wishes to her fans. Often, while wishing her fans, Aishwarya shares adorable photos with her daughter Aaradhya and it comes as a treat for her fans.

On Easter this year, Aishwarya did not miss a chance to extend love and wishes to her family on social media and shared the cutest photo of all as a surprise. Taking to her Instagram handle, Aishwarya shared a cute photo of Aaradhya in a pink bunny costume. In the photo, little Aaradhya could be seen clad in a Bunny costume while sitting on the floor. Not just this, we could also see the little one enjoying an 'Easter Egg' as a treat on the occasion.

Sharing the photo, Aishwarya wrote, "Easter LOVE y’all." As soon as Aishwarya wished fans with Aaradhya's photo, many sent love on the post in the comment section. The cute photo left fans in awe of the star kid.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on Holi last month, Aishwarya had shared a cute photo of Aaradhya as they celebrated the festival at home. The little one was seen with pink colour smeared on her hand as she posed for a photo for her mom Aishwarya. On the work front, Aishwarya will be seen next in Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan. The actress had been busy shooting for it. Reportedly, Aishwarya will be seen as a grey character in the film.

Credits :Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

