Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan a strict mother to daughter Aaradhya Bachchan? Find out here

has not just been an incredible actress but also an amazing mother to her daughter . Time and again, the former Miss World has given major parenting goals to her fans. Be it sharing pictures alongside Aaradhya on social media or being protective of her around cameras, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan always makes sure to keep her daughter a priority. Recently, we stumbled upon a throwback interview of the actress wherein the Hum Dil De Chuke star revealed if she is a strict mother to Aaradhya.

In her previous interview with FilmFare, Aishwarya Rai laughed at the question while explaining that there is no rule book that one can use to not be a strict mother. She said, “Years later you’ll hear from her about that. There’s no rule book that you walk around with. Knowingly or unknowingly you give to your child what you’ve imbibed and what you’ve been inculcated with. That’s what goes on from generation to generation. If it means guiding her to the best of my ability, I do. If it involves giving her a direction, I will most definitely give that. I’ve received it so I will give that to her”.

Aishwarya Rai tied the knot with actor Abhishek Bachchan back in April, 2007. The duo got hitched in a private wedding ceremony that took place at the Juhu residence of Amitabh Bachchan. The couple welcomed their baby daughter Aaradhya in November 2011.

In terms of work, Aishwarya Rai has reportedly begun the shooting of Mani Ratnam’s Magnum Opus, Ponniyin Selvan: Part One in full swing. Rumour Mills has it that the actor is gearing up for shooting a special song for the film in Hyderabad. It is also said that intense scenes of Trisha and Jayam might be included in the song.

